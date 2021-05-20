Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.33. 3,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.