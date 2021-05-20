Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 2.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.45. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,167. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $140.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

