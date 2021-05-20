Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.38. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,794. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $119.77 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

