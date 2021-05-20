Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,552 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.98. 13,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,454. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

