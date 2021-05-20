Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 160,437 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,437 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,958. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

