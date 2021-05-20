Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $170.81. 893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,322. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

