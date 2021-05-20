Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 46,041 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 5.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $34,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 1,772,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,686. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

