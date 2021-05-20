Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 97,239 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.70% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,821. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

