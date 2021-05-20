BrightView (NYSE:BV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.92 million.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,719. BrightView has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

