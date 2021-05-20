Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Shares of LON BVIC traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock had a trading volume of 450,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 879.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 824.03. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77).

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 49 shares of company stock worth $41,503.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

