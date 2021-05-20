Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,070 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 979 ($12.79).

Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 960 ($12.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,595. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 879.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 824.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.12.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503 in the last three months.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

