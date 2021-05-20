Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce ($1.99) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($2.30). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 261.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $33.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $798.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

