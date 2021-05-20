Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,904 shares of company stock worth $5,017,155. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,256. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.