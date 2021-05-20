Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report sales of $46.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $196.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.08 million to $198.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $239.69 million, with estimates ranging from $231.22 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $48.89 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,155,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.