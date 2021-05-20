Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $44.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.07 million and the lowest is $43.27 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $175.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $493.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

