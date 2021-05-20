Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.96 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce $706.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $462.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 38.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,392.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 88,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

