Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $88.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the lowest is $84.90 million. Livent reported sales of $64.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $362.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.50 million to $376.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $419.68 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTHM opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Livent has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.