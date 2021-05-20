Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). NOV posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 110,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

