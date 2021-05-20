Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $100.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $90.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $396.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

