Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.