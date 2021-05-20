Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

NYSE:AJG opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

