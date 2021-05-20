Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. ExlService reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $100.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.