Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.99 Million

Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $668.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.40 million. ManTech International reported sales of $632.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

