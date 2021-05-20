Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $984.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post sales of $984.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Methanex posted sales of $512.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Methanex stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Methanex has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $49.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 7.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

