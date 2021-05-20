Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post sales of $29.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the highest is $29.81 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.35 million, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.