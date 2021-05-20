Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce sales of $245.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.67 million and the lowest is $237.19 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of MC stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,039. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $20,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

