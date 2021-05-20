Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPTN. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NYSE NPTN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.60 million, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,239 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.