Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Prologis posted sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis stock opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

