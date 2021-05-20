Brokerages Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to Post $1.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ROG opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.52. Rogers has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $3,262,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

