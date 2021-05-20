Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. The Gap posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $16.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of GPS opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The Gap has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198 over the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.