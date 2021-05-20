Brokers Issue Forecasts for AT&T Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 982,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in AT&T by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.