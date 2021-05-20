Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

NFG stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,379 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 92,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.