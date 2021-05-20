Brokers Issue Forecasts for Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.