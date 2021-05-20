Brokers Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE LAC opened at C$16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.42. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.18. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$5.03 and a 12-month high of C$36.60.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$215,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

