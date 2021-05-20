BRP Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares upped their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.22.

TSE:DOO opened at C$98.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.73. BRP has a 52 week low of C$40.92 and a 52 week high of C$119.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

