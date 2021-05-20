Bryan Harkins Sells 3,678 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

