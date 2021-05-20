BSC Station Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $1.55 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00072224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.00421032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00218753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.70 or 0.00960227 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

