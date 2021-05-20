BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

