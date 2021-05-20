(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.