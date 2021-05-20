BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.06.

DECK opened at $323.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $156.62 and a twelve month high of $353.71.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 43,045 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 195,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,564,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,365,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

