Burency (BUY) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Burency has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burency has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Burency Profile

BUY is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

