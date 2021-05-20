Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00019401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $94.22 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.01193421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.50 or 0.09868074 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.