Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BURL opened at $325.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
