Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BURL opened at $325.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

