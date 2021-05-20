Burlington Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

Shares of BURL opened at $325.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.