Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 317.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004,571 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.30% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $177,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNR opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

