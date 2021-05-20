Burst Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $42.60 million and $385,070.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Burst
BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Burst
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars.
