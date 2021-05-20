BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Gap Up to $62.04

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.04, but opened at $64.74. BWX Technologies shares last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $211,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,338,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.