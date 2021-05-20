Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) & Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Financial Contrast

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 42.68% 48.31% 28.21% Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09%

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Dynatrace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 14.92 $988.98 million $3.53 35.48 Dynatrace $545.80 million 25.41 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -92.58

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cadence Design Systems and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 2 8 0 2.64 Dynatrace 0 2 20 0 2.91

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus target price of $147.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Dynatrace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design products, including Genus logic synthesis and RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, including place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to verify the correct interaction with dozens of design IP interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It has a strategic collaboration with Dynatrace, Inc. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

