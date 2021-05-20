Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,424,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.04. 48,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

