Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New $15.89 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,885,000. Cummins accounts for about 2.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

